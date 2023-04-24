GODFREY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that intermittent daytime lane closures on Godfrey Road, from Airport Road to Homer Adams Parkway, weather permitting, will begin at 7 a.m., Monday, April 24. One lane of traffic will remain open in both directions at all times.

The closures are necessary for pavement resurfacing, and work is expected to be complete by the end of September.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during the lane closures. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

