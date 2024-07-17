GRANITE CITY – The Granite City Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at the Burger King located at 3406 Nameoki Road on July 16, 2024, at approximately 6:13 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim and several witnesses who indicated that the suspect was involved in a road rage incident. According to the witnesses, the suspect pursued the victim into the Burger King parking lot and fired a gun at least once at the victim's vehicle.

Fortunately, no one was struck by the gunfire, and there have been no reported injuries stemming from the incident.

The suspect fled the scene in their vehicle, and the case remains under investigation. The Granite City Police Department has stated that this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no immediate danger of reoccurrence.

