COLLINSVILLE - The Illinois Department of Transportation today announced that Baumann Road at I-70, approximately 1.5 miles north of Pierron, has been reopened. The road at this location was closed to replace the deck of the structure carrying Baumann Road over I-70.

The contractor on this project was The Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, Illinois.

Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at http://stl-traffic.org.

