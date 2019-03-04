Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - Road crews were out throughout the region on Sunday when 2 to 4 inches of snow hit the area, along with extraordinarily cold wind chills.

Riverbender.com photographed some of the crews in action and road conditions.

Wind chills Monday morning are possible in some areas to be 15 to 20 degrees below zero. Until the weather begins to warm in the afternoon, dress in warm fashion and be careful with the temps.

Pat Schwarte also contributed to this story.