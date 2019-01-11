Get The Latest News!

ALTON - The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to remain cautious while driving during the weekend’s winter storm.

Across Alton and the rest of Madison County the weather created accidents Friday evening, including a multi-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fosterburg Road and College Avenue which knocked out the power to the stop light.

“If you must drive during hazardous winter weather conditions, please ensure you practice safe driving habits,” said Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz. “In order to prevent accidents from occurring, we want to remind all drivers to allow extra travel time to get to your destination, avoid unnecessary lane changes, reduce your speed, and increase your following distance on snow or ice-covered roadways. Also, please remember, if you approach an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their hazard lights activated, please ‘Give Them Distance’ and ‘Move Over.’”

