TROY– The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a complete weekend closure of the southbound/westbound lanes of I-55/70 between I-270 and IL 159, beginning on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 6:00 pm, weather permitting.

This southbound/westbound section of roadway will be completely closed to traffic for the weekend. It will be reopened to traffic at 6:00 am, Monday, August 16. The detour route for this closure is as follows:

From I-55 southbound or I-70 westbound proceed to I-270 westbound to I-255 southbound to I-55/70 southbound/westbound.

The northbound/eastbound direction of I-55/70 will remain open

This stage of work is necessary to build a new asphalt surface and is expected to be completed by August 16, 2021.

This stage of work is part of a larger project that will include many additional lane closures. The times and locations of future closures will be announced as the project continues. The entire project is expected to be completed by November 2021.

Drivers may experience delays when traveling on alternate routes in this area during the closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the closure area.

The contractor on this project is Kilian Corporation of Mascoutah, IL.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.

