ALTON - Summer might be winding down, but Riviera Maya is kicking it into high gear as they prepare for several events in the next few months.

The restaurant, located at 2704 Corner Court in Alton, has a food truck that often travels to Alton events. At the recent Scotty McCreery concert at the Alton Amphitheater, Jose and Adelai shared that they were working hard to make sure the crowd was fed, and they can’t wait to see more customers at their events throughout the fall.

“Jose and I, we work really hard together,” Adelai said. “We try to figure out a good balance of having fun and being able to help people as they’re coming to the food truck. We’re also enjoying the event and seeing people come up firsthand, and also seeing people as they interact with our food, eating it and really enjoying it. I think that’s what makes him and I do it every weekend, in and out, is just seeing people enjoy the food.”

Jose and Adelai are at the Alton Farmer’s Market every weekend, where they sell chicken and steak burritos as well as their favorite breakfast burritos. They also sell beef that Adelai raises at Schetter Brothers Beef, his family farm in Brighton. All of the beef that Riviera Maya serves is raised locally at Schetter Brothers Beef.

While Jose and Adelai will be busy with the food truck and the farmer’s market through October, they hinted that a few new menu items will be hitting the restaurant in the next few months. Riviera Maya will likely update their menu as the fall season approaches.

“Jose and I have been talking, and I think he’s planning to upgrade the menu a little bit and have a couple of different items,” Adelai said. “There are a lot of Mexican restaurants around town, and I think it’ll be interesting in a couple of months. We have mainly the food truck all September long, but in October, November, December, there may be a new page in that menu. So come in and see if you can find the new items, featuring some tortas, maybe some sandwiches, maybe the brisket or a couple of different items along the way. You never know what we can cook up.”

In the meantime, you can visit Riviera Maya seven days a week, or check out the food truck at several local events in the coming weeks. In September alone, the Riviera Maya food truck will be at Bethalto’s Homecoming, the Alton Expo, Alton Pride and the Mississippi Earthtones Festival.

Jose and Adelai hope to see many customers both at the restaurant and at the upcoming events. They promise good service, great food and a fun atmosphere.

“We have been here for 15 years already,” Jose added. “We are open every day. We barely close four days a year. We’re seven days a week, with food specials every day. We try to make it the best food that we can.”

