RIVERVIEW - On December 11, 2020, at approximately 5:29 PM, police officers from the City of Riverview responded to a call for service of a shooting at an apartment in the 9800 block of Lilac Drive. Upon arrival, officers located two individuals suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The first victim, an adult male, was pronounced deceased on scene. The second victim, an adult female, was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The City of Riverview Police Department requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department. The Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the homicide investigation, which remains very active at this time.

Article continues after sponsor message

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

More like this:

Yesterday - Madison County I-270 Lane Closures Begin Oct. 6

Sep 12, 2023 - Years After Wall Collapsed, Construction Near Riverview Park Completed

Sep 27, 2023 - Madison County: I-270 Lane Closures Begin Sept. 29

Sep 6, 2023 - Madison County Has I-270 Lane Closures Starting Sept. 8

Sep 4, 2023 - Village Of Elsah Festival Returns First Day Of Fall 2023

Related Video:

Hero's Ride Honors Officer Blake Snyder

(Full Video) Ferguson grand jury announcement

 