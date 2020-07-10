ALTON - Riverside Rehab and Healthcare plan a Drive-Thru Job Fair for 1 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, at 3490 Humbert Road, Alton. A $1,000 sign-on bonus is available for eligible hires - CNAs, LPNs and RNs.

All shifts are presently available.

"Our skilled nursing facility located in Alton, is looking for dedicated and compassionate caregivers to work with our at-risk patient population," Greystone, operators of Riverside Rehab and Healthcare said. "At Greystone, we are a culture of where people matter; what better way to serve others by taking care of those who cannot care for themselves.

"Join us in meeting our new Executive Director, Wade Cies and learning about opportunities for growth with our new management team at our drive-thru job fair. No need to get out of your car, we will come to you while keeping our social distance."

RSVP online now to reserve your interview time.

http://gr.8job.co/LRvI2H3i

Apply now to save time at the event and move immediately to an interview with our team.

Qualifications:

Positions available for CNAs, LPN, and RNs.

Benefits:

Depending upon your job classification you may be eligible for participation in our comprehensive benefits program.

Health, dental, vision, and life insurance. Your well-being is important, and we value it.

Paid time off. Because as much as you love your job, we want you to also love having time to be you.

A 401K retirement plan. You're our company's future; let us help you take care of yours. Continuing education credits. Life, learning, and education are our top priorities.

Tuition reimbursement. The more you know, the more we can grow together.

Referral bonus program. Refer a friend. Receive a bonus. Help us build great teams.

As a growing organization, we offer many different career paths to help you achieve your professional goal.

The best people, the best communities, the best services for the best reason: Serving our patients. That means making sure we have the best team available who believe that taking care of our staff is just as important to us as taking care of our patients.

Go to the website for more info and career opportunities www.greystonehealthcareers.com

