WEST ALTON, MO – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, is announcing the temporary closure of the Two Rivers South Access Area in Rockport, IL. This access area will be closed from October 1-31, 2014 for dredging. Boats wishing to launch in this section of the river should use Two Rivers North Access Area to the north or Gosline Access Area to the south.

For more information please contact Christopher Garcia at the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

