WEST ALTON, MO – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, is announcing the temporary closure of the Canal Access Area in Granite City, IL. This access area will be closed from October 3, 2014 at 7 p.m. until October 4, 2014 at 2 p.m. for the Lewis and Clark Frontier Dog Walk and Picnic. For more information on this event, contact Mike Stout at (618) 251-5811.

For more information please contact Christopher Garcia at the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-2600.

