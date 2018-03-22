WEST ALTON, MO – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Rivers Project Office, will temporarily close Riverlands Way to vehicle traffic on Saturday March 24, 2018. The road will be closed from 6am to 10:30 am for the annual Alton Half Marathon. Maple Island Access Area will still be available via Red School Road.

For more information please contact Christopher Garcia at the Rivers Project Office at 636-899-0094.

