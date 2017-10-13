WEST ALTON – The US Army Corps of Engineers, Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary in West Alton announces the upcoming refuge season beginning October 15, 2017 through April 15, 2018. During refuge season visitor access to portions of the Sanctuary and some trails are restricted. Before visiting the Sanctuary please check trail access and refuge closures to minimize negative impacts on the migrating and resting birds within the Sanctuary complex. Restrictions for the Ellis Island trails have been changed for the 2017-2018 refuge season to provide greater visitor access.



The Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary (RMBS), a wildlife refuge, adjacent to the Melvin Price Locks and Dam near West Alton, MO, is one of the best Mississippi floodplain locations for observing species from all main groups of water-related migratory birds (waterfowl, wading birds, shorebirds, marsh birds, gulls, terns, birds of prey, etc.). The Sanctuary is designated as an Important Bird Area by the National Audubon Society.

For information on the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary, refuge season, or trail access contact the Rivers Project Office, (636) 899-2600 or visit the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary Facebook page. www.facebook.com/RiverlandsUSACE

