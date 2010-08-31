Riverjam Returns to Amphitheater Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Riverbend Youth on Fire (RYOF) was started 6 years to help strengthen our area young people, regardless of denomination or background. Our mission is to provide consistent youth support and to give youth an outlet to unite with other Christian young people who are like-minded; giving them a chance to share their faith, bring their friends, refuel and experience life changing positive alternatives. These encounters help give them the tools that help build up their own church youth groups, their families, and thus strengthening our communities. Last year, RYOF reached area youth and their families, by hosting one of the largest events at the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater - Riverjam ‘09. This event consisted of a free pre-concert party on the grounds surrounding the Amphitheater and concert featuring BarlowGirl, Superchick and special guests VOTA. We continue to hear incredible stories of how lives were changed, families were united and young people were encouraged and strengthened. This year RYOF have raised the bar once again. We have returned to the Amphitheater on the Alton Riverfront with special musical guests SATELLITES & SIRENS, SIDEWALK PROPHETS, and author/speaker DAVID NASSER. We will then continue with special “Hook-up” event at the Riverbender.com Community Center in downtown Alton once the concert is over. This event will consist of a meet and greet session with the artists, a special souvenir pass, and access to THE AFTER PARTY from 10pm - 2am featuring special events w/ main stage bands, a LIVE concert from POINT 5 and SURFACE DEEP, a performance by THE PASSION PAINTER, video games, movies, food and a lot more! Gates for the concert will open at 6:00 pm with concert 7pm to10pm. Tickets for the concert are $10 in advance, $12 at the door, and A LIMITED # of “Hook-Up” tickets for $25. You won’t want to miss out on Music, Munchies, and Ministry all on the banks of the Mississippi and the AFTER PARTY at the Community Center. For more information or to volunteer please call Riverbend Family Ministries at 618.251.9790 www.riverbendfamilyministries.com. Tickets are available now on itickets.com, Riverbender.com, and riverbendfamilyministries.com Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip