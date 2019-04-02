Riverfront Park is Temporarily Closed Because of Snakes, Debris, Rest of Alton Stays Ahead of Water
ALTON - The Alton Police Department sent out a release Monday afternoon that Riverfront Park (by the Amphitheater) is temporarily closed due to the floodwaters.
"There are snakes and debris in the water from the flooding, and we are encouraging people to stay out of the water until further notice," the Alton Police Department said about Riverfront Park.
Shown are a variety of images from Downtown Alton late Monday afternoon. Argosy remains open with an entrance from Henry Street.