The annual Fireworks on the Mississippi is set for 9:30 tonight on the Alton riverfront. City of Alton officials said early this evening the parking lots at Riverfront Park and Argosy are full.

"No vehicle will be granted access to the park without the proper credentials," Officer Emily Henja, a public spokesperson for the City of Alton, said in regard to those lots. "People can use the pedestrian bridge from Broadway to access the park."

The City of Alton said the Liberty Bank Amphitheater gates opened at 5 p.m. The band "The Wherehouse Project" will perform from 6 p.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m. and the Air Force Band of Mid-America will take the stage from 7:50 p.m. to approximately 9:25 p.m.

The fireworks display begins at 9:30 p.m.

There will be a kids village and other family activities at the amphitheater.

RiverBender.com is streaming the event live for those who want to watch

