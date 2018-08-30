ST. LOUIS – The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch’s fall cruise lineup features numerous specialty cruises for adventure enthusiasts, foodies, leisure travelers and everyone in between. New this fall is a dockside happy hour.

“This season, we offer a cruise for everyone,” says Robert Hopkins, director of operations for the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. “We are also excited to introduce a new way to enjoy the riverboats with the ‘Docktails’ Happy Hour on the dock of the riverboats, featuring live music, drink specials and appetizers.”

Keep the riverboats in mind for holiday parties. Businesses can book the Corporate Holiday Cruise by Sept. 15, 2018, to receive a 5% discount.

A complete 2018 sightseeing cruise schedule is available at www.gatewayarch.com. Reservations are required for all cruises. Cruise tickets sell out fast, so it is highly encouraged to make reservations early.

Sunday Brunch Cruise

WHEN: Sundays: September 16 & 30, October 7; 1 to 3 p.m. (Cruise boards at 12:30 p.m.)

DETAILS: Enjoy upbeat, live Dixieland music and feast upon a delicious brunch buffet including French toast, cheese blintzes, eggs, prime rib, stuffed chicken breast, pasta and more while cruising the Mississippi. Cash bar is available.

TICKETS: $45/adults; $18/kids 3-12; children under age 3 are free.

Blues Cruise

WHEN: Thursdays: September 20, October 11 & 25; 8:30 to 11 p.m. (Cruise boards at 8 p.m.)

DETAILS: The Blues Cruise is a St. Louis Riverfront tradition! Enjoy live blues entertainment and illuminated views of downtown St. Louis at night. Named the “Best Place to Slow Dance” by the Riverfront Times! Cash bar is available.

September 20: Soulard Blues Band

October 11: Jeremiah Johnson

October 25: Billy Peek

TICKETS: $22/adults. Must be 21 or older to attend.

“Docktails” Happy Hour

WHEN: Thursdays: September 20 & 27, October 4 & 11; 4 to 7 p.m.

DETAILS: Cheers to the end of the workday! Kick back and relax for happy hour on the dock of the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. Enjoy drink specials, appetizers and live music from classic rock trio Jobz 300.

TICKETS: No tickets required – walk-ups welcome. Ages 21+.

Lock-N-Dam Cruise

WHEN: Saturdays: September 29, October 6, 13 & 20; 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (Cruise boards at 10 a.m.)

DETAILS: Discover one of the most fascinating parts of the inner workings of the Great Rivers. Journey to the mouth of the Missouri River and pass through the massive Mississippi River lock system that allows boats to travel upstream and downstream. Live Dixieland music and a lunch buffet featuring stuffed chicken breast, fresh vegetables, rice pilaf, salad, fruit and dessert are included.

TICKETS: $49/adults and children.

Kimmswick Cruise



WHEN: Thursday, October 4

DETAILS: Choose from one of two, day-long excursions to the quaint riverside town of Kimmswick, Mo. Upon arrival, passengers will sightsee and shop around town, and enjoy lunch at the famous Blue Owl Restaurant and Bakery. On board the cruise, passengers can play bingo and card games, and take in lively music as well as the captain’s narration.

Express Cruise: Passengers will board the Tom Sawyer riverboat at 9:30 a.m., depart St. Louis at 10 a.m. and arrive in Kimmswick at 12:15 p.m. After exploring the town and enjoying lunch at the Blue Owl, passengers will return to St. Louis via motorcoach at 4 p.m.

Passengers will board the Tom Sawyer riverboat at 9:30 a.m., depart St. Louis at 10 a.m. and arrive in Kimmswick at 12:15 p.m. After exploring the town and enjoying lunch at the Blue Owl, passengers will return to St. Louis via motorcoach at 4 p.m. Leisure Cruise: Passengers will board the motorcoach at 9 a.m., depart St. Louis at 9:30 a.m. and arrive in Kimmswick at 10 a.m. After exploring the town and enjoying lunch at the Blue Owl, passengers will return to St. Louis via riverboat by 5 p.m.

TICKETS: $80/adults and children. (Lunch at the Blue Owl is included in the ticket price.)

Oktoberfest Cruise



WHEN: Sundays: October 14 & 21; 1 to 3 p.m. (Cruise boards at 12:30 p.m.)

DETAILS: Take part in Germany’s most famous festival without leaving St. Louis! Enjoy amazing river views while dancing to live German music and savoring authentic German food, including beef rouladen, bratwurst and knockwurst, sweet and sour cabbage, knoodle kugle, German chocolate cake, and much more. Cash bar is available.

TICKETS: $42/adults; $18/kids ages 3-12. Children under age 3 are free.

Halloween Costume Party Cruise



WHEN: Saturday, October 27; 8:30 to 11 p.m. (Cruise boards at 8 p.m.)

DETAILS: Break out your Halloween best on the Halloween Costume Party Cruise! Enjoy a live DJ, light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, along with Halloween treats. The winner of costume contest will receive two tickets to the New Year’s Eve Cruise.



TICKETS: $26/adults. Must be 21 or older to attend.

St. Louis Riverfront Cruise

WHEN: Daily through November 30. Call 877-982-1410 for cruise times.

DETAILS: Journey to a time when steamboats ruled the Mississippi River. Narrated by the boat captain or a National Park Service ranger, this one-hour cruise explores the history of downtown St. Louis, from its landmarks and architecture to the river’s role today.

TICKETS: $20/adults; $10/kids 3-15; children under age 3 are free. (Save up to $3 when you add a Tram Ride to the Top of the Gateway Arch.)

Skyline Dinner Cruise

WHEN: Fridays & Saturdays through October; 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. (Cruise boards at 7 p.m.)

DETAILS: Enjoy a memorable night on the Mississippi with live jazz music and dinner alongside the best views of St. Louis. This cruise includes a delicious buffet meal including hand-carved roast beef, chicken breast, roasted potatoes, pasta Romano, fruit and vegetables, and dessert. Cash bar is available.

TICKETS: $48/adults; $20/kids 3-12; children under age 3 are free.

Corporate Holiday Cruise (+ Discount!)

WHEN: Wednesdays-Sundays: December 1-15; 7:30-10 p.m. (Cruise boards at 7 p.m.)

DETAILS: Treat your employees to a holiday party with the new Corporate Holiday Cruise aboard the festively decorated Becky Thatcher. This cruise features a delicious dinner buffet with all the trimmings (including dessert!), live DJ, dancing and a cash bar. (Bar packages available. Cruise also available as a private charter.)

TICKETS: Wednesday & Thursday: $50/person; Friday-Sunday: $53/person. Group rates available. Book a Corporate Holiday Cruise by Sept. 15, 2018, to receive a 5% discount or complimentary drink tickets. Call 877-982-1410 to reserve.

HOW: Cruise reservations can be made by calling 1-877-982-1410 or by visiting www.gatewayarch.com/buytickets

LOCATION AND PARKING: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are located below the south leg of the Gateway Arch at 50 S. Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, St. Louis, MO 63102. Parking is available on the Mississippi River levee in front of the boats for a cash fee.

RIVERSIDE EATS: Visitors can enjoy hot food, such as fried catfish, toasted ravioli and funnel cake fries, at the Arch View Café located on the dock of the riverboats. The café is open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in September, and Saturdays and Sundays in October.

