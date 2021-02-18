ST.LOUIS — This year, experience a fun adventure on the Mississippi River aboard the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch! The St. Louis Riverfront attraction will open for the 2021 season on Saturday, March 13 with daily one-hour St. Louis Riverfront Cruises. Specialty cruises such as the Skyline Dinner Cruise, Decked Out Divas Cruise, Arch View Lunch Cruise, Blues Cruise and Sunday Brunch Cruise all return later this spring. Also returning are outdoor dockside events such as the Docktails Happy Hour, as well as other live music events on weekends.

“The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are the place for friends and family to create lasting memories and savor life’s special moments,” says Director of Operations Robert Hopkins. “We have designed this spring’s cruise and dockside events schedule with the health and safety of our visitors and team members at the top of mind. We are very eager to welcome visitors back to the riverfront to enjoy some of the best views of St. Louis and experience the wonders of the river.”

CRUISES

St. Louis Riverfront Cruise

Take in amazing views of St. Louis and learn about the river that built it. Narrated by the captain or a National Park Service ranger, this one-hour cruise highlights the history of the Gateway to the West and the Mighty Mississippi River. On-board concessions are available.

WHEN: Offered daily beginning March 13. Call 877-982-1410 or visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats for cruise times.

COST: $21/adults; $11/kids 3-12; $19/seniors (ages 60 and older); kids under age 3 are free

Skyline Dinner Cruises

A fabulous night out is in the cards. Our evening cruise features live music, a chef-inspired menu and captivating views of the St. Louis skyline. This two-hour outing is perfect for celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a romantic night out or just relaxing on the water. Take a stroll around the top deck to see the city from brand-new angles as it lights up the night sky. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays beginning April 2; 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

COST: $51/adults; $20/kids 3-12; kids under age 3 are free

Sunday Brunch Cruise

Come aboard the Becky Thatcher riverboat for the ultimate brunch experience while cruise-laxing on the Mississippi River! Enjoy traditional brunch favorites, drink specials, amazing views, as well as live Dixieland music. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Sundays: April 4 (Easter) & 18, May 2 & 9 (Mother’s Day); 1 to 3 p.m.

COST: $48/adults; $20/kids 3-12; children under age 3 are free.

Arch View Lunch Cruise

A midday feast accompanied by sweeping scenes of downtown St. Louis and the Mississippi River is calling your name! Nosh on a delectable three-course lunch while relaxing to live music and informative narration of St. Louis and Mississippi River history.

WHEN: Saturdays beginning May 1; 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

COST: $39/adults; $15/kids 3-12; kids under age 3 are free

Blues Cruise

Experience a decades-long special riverboat tradition! Enjoy live performances from some of the St. Louis region’s best blues artists such as Skeet Rogers, Little Dylan, Soulard Blues Band and many more. Must be age 21 or older. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Thursdays: May 13 & 27; 8:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

COST: $23/adults

Decked Out Divas Cruise

Enjoy a fabulously fun night out aboard St. Louis’s only floating drag show. This two-hour cruise features entertainment from some of your favorite St. Louis divas as sparkling nighttime views of downtown St. Louis pass you by. Must be age 21 or older. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Friday, May 14; 9 to 11 p.m.

COST: $23/adults

DOCKSIDE EVENTS

Docktails Happy Hour

Who loves a good happy hour? Toast to the impending end of the work week and enjoy drink specials, appetizers, live music and incredible views of the Gateway Arch and the river.

WHEN: Thursdays beginning May 6; 4 to 7 p.m.

COST: Free

Live Music on the Dock

The riverboat dock transforms into an outdoor live music venue with local artists performing in the shadow of the Gateway Arch. Post up at our outdoor bar or grab a table and take in all the sights and sounds while enjoying food and drink from the Paddlewheel Café!

WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays beginning May 1; 1 to 4 p.m.

COST: Free and open to all ages

RIVERSIDE EATS

Paddlewheel Café

St. Louis’ only waterfront dining destination, the Paddlewheel Café, offers made-to-order specialties such as the Smashed Double Burger, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich and Fingerling Catfish. Visitors can also enjoy local St. Louis brews and cocktails at the dockside bar. The café’s spring hours of operation are:

April: Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

May: Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

VISITOR REMINDERS

Tickets: To purchase cruise tickets, please visit gatewayarch.com /buytickets or call 877-982-1410. Visitors can also purchase tickets at the riverboat dock ticket counter (subject to availability). Cashless transactions are recommended. Advance reservations are required for all dining cruises.

COVID-19 Policies and Protocols: For the safety of visitors and employees, face coverings are required to be worn by anyone age 9 and older, and social distancing guidelines must be practiced. For more information on COVID-19 precautions as well as frequently asked questions, please visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

Parking and Directions: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are located at 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63102.

Convenient parking is available on the riverfront levee for a fee. To access the riverfront, take Chouteau Avenue east and turn left onto Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard (at the mural wall). Continue north on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, past Poplar Street to enter levee parking on the right. (Parking availability is subject to weather and river conditions.) Vehicle access to the riverboats from North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Laclede’s Landing is unavailable.

Shop Local: Visit the Riverboat Gift Shop to peruse riverboat and St. Louis-themed gifts, souvenirs and so many more items crafted by local artisans! The gift shop is open during cruise hours.

For More Information: Visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats or call 877-982-1410. The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch will provide any additional operational updates through traditional media, as well as online at gatewayarch.com and on Facebook and Instagram (@riverboatsSTL).

About the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch—the Becky Thatcher and the Tom Sawyer—are a short walk from the Laclede’s Landing MetroLink Station and offer a variety of Mississippi River excursions with unique themes and breathtaking views of the St. Louis skyline, including the popular St. Louis Riverfront, Blues and Sunday Brunch cruises. A complete 2021 sightseeing cruise schedule can be found at gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

