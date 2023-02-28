Riverboat Captain Made History When He Led Ship In 1992
(Photos by Riverboats at the Gateway Arch)
ST. LOUIS - The 2023 Riverboats at the Gateway Arch cruise season kicks off this Friday, March 3, 2023, and one of the three captains at the helm will be Kevin East. This year marks Captain East’s 31st year as a riverboat captain. In February 1992, East was the first African American in the state of Missouri to obtain his license to navigate a vessel.
East’s captain hat and jacket from his early days are now in the collections of the Missouri Historical Society.
