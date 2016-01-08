GIRLS BASKETBALL

THURSDAY

BELLEVILLE WEST 54, ALTON 47: Chamya Darough's 23 points helped Belleville West hold off Alton 54-47 in a Southwestern Conference game at Godfrey Thursday night.

“We played hard, we played as a team; we just did not have enough things go right for us tonight,” said Redbird coach Bob Rickman. “Darough is a great player, but we have to defend her better than we did tonight and we have to challenge her more and not allow her to get that comfortable and drive to the basket that easy.

“I felt like, in the first half, we did not do a good enough job on boxouts and getting them off the boards. They got to the 50-50 balls more than us and that was the big difference.”

LaJarvia Brown led the Redbirds (2-12 overall, 0-7 SWC) with 18 points; Jewel Wagner followed with 11 points. B'Aunice Carter had 10 points for the Maroons (11-5 overall, 4-2 SWC).

“I really like the way the team is improving,” Rickman said. “It is not showing in the record, but this team is making some great improvements.”

Alton meets up with Kirkwood at 1 p.m. Saturday at the St. Joseph's Academy Shootout in St. Louis County, then travels to Edwardsville for a Jan. 15 game agains the Tigers that will be the curtian-raiser to a boys-girls varsity doubleheader before taking on Jennings at 5:15 p.m. in the Atrium Hotel River City Shootout at Alton.

JERSEY 46, CARLINVILLE 32: Makenzie Thurston had 15 points to led Jersey to a 46-32 non-conference win over Carlinville on the road Thursday night.

The Panthers (9-7 overall) got out to a 16-8 quarter-time lead, but the Cavaliers cut it to three at the long break; Jersey ran out winners with a 17-6 final-quarter burst.

Bethany Muenstermann scored 11 points for the Panthers; the Cavs' Hannah Lair led her team with 11 points.

Jersey resumes Mississippi Valley Conference play with a Jan. 14 trip to Waterloo.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 58, NOKOMIS 40: Marquette Catholic improved to 6-10 overall and stayed unbeaten in the Prairie State Conference at 3-0 with a 58-40 road win at Nokomis Thursday.

Andria Pace led the Explorers with 26 points and 13 rebounds, with Caitlyn Hanlon scoring 10 and Taylor Aguirre and Brittany Pace getting seven points each.

The Explorers host Breese Mater Dei Monday night.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 58, MASCOUTAH 35: Allie Troeckler's 17-point, seven-rebound game helped Civic Memorial to a 58-35 Mississippi Valley Conference win over Mascoutah on the road Thursday night.

The Eagles grabbed a 15-6 lead at quarter time and were never threatened as they ran out winners.

Alaira Tyus added 11 points for CM (10-6 overall, 3-2 MVC) while Journey Coffman hit three times from behind the three-point line for nine points. The Indians fell to 10-6 overall, 2-2 in the league.

The Eagles host Quincy Notre Dame in a non-conference clash Friday night.

EAST ST. LOUIS 55, GRANITE CITY 22: Granite City fell behind to East St. Louis at quarter time and were defeated 55-22 in a Southwestern Conference game at Granite City's Memorial Gym Thursday night.

Donyal Garrett led the Warriors (3-10 overall, 1-5 SWC) with 17 points and six rebounds.

The Flyers improved to 5-6 overall, 3-3 in the league.

The Warriors travel to O'Fallon for a Monday night SWC clash.

BOYS BASKETBALL

PAYSON-SEYMOUR 62, HARDIN-CALHOUN 54: Damian Pohlman's 20-point night wasn't enough as Payson-Seymour defeated Hardin-Calhoun 62-54 in a non-conference tilt at Hardin Thursday night.

The Indians held a 33-31 lead on the Warriors at the halftime break and 47-46 at three-quarter time, but a 15-8 final quarter proved to be the difference.

Blake Booth had 12 points for Calhoun (8-2 overall), with Sam Baalman adding 11. Conrad led Payson with 27 points, with Maiers adding 12.

The Warriors take on Concord-Triopia in a first-round match of the Winchester Tournament at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

CARROLLTON 41, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT 23: Luke Gillingham had a team-high 14 points as Carrollton defeated Jacksonville Routt 41-23 in a Western Illinois Valley Conference game at Jacksonville Thursday.

The Hawks (10-2) grabbed a 15-2 lead at quarter time and extended it to 27-8 at the long break to run out winners.

The Rockets fell to 5-9 on the year.

WRESTLING

BELLEVILLE WEST 35, ALTON 30: Belleville West's Israel Griffin scored a 3:35 pin of Alton's Ryan Kane in the 285-pound bout to give the Maroons a 35-30 Southwestern Conference win over Alton in Belleville Thursday night.

The loss was the Redbirds' first SWC loss of the season and dropped them to 3-1, in a tie for second with the Maroons and O'Fallon; Edwardsville has a one-meet lead on all three of them at 4-0.

KeOntay Holmes (182) and Alecquan Russell (220) had pins for the Redbirds, while Keondrick Russell had a technical fall at 195 and Connor Broyles (132) and Alejandro Lopez (145) had major decisions.

The Redbirds travel to Oswego for a Friday night dual, then take part in Saturday's Geneva Tournament.

PANTHERS SPLIT TRIANGULAR: Jersey's wrestling team split a pair of meets in a triangular meet at home Thursday, the Panthers defeating Hillsboro 54-21 while dropping a 54-28 decision to Auburn.

Against Auburn, Panther pins came from Tanner Zedolek (126), Brandon Crutchfield (132), Ross Speidel (182) and Cody Vinyard (220); they also got a major decision from Dylan Torrey.

Torrey, Speidel and Vinyard all scored pinfalls for the Panthers against the Hilltoppers.

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

REDBIRDS SPLIT WITH MAROONS: Alton earned a split with Belleville West in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division meet Thursday.

The Redbird girls remained unbeaten in 10 meets this season with a 2,878-2.719 win over the Maroons, while the boys fell to 5-7 on the year with a 3,040-2,872 loss to West.

Eryka Graham had Alton's high series and game on the day, rolling a 264 high game on her way to a 698 series. Jake Donahue had a high game of 225 and a high series of 639 for Alton.

The Redbirds travel to Collinsville for a 3:45 p.m. Tuesday meet with the Kahoks.

BELLEVILLE EAST DEFEATS EDWARDSVILLE: Edwardsville got off to great starts against Belleville East in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Southwestern Division meet at Edison's Entertainment Complex in Edwardsville Thursday, but couldn't sustain the momentum and were swept by the Lancers.

The East boys defeated the Tigers 2,817-2,581 while the girls took a 2,380-2,017 defeat.

Tyler Cooper had games of 190, 172 and 186 for a team-leading 548 series for EHS' boys, while Kody Timmons had a 527 set (188, 194, 145) and Matt Brust rolled a 516 (223, 154, 129). David Barnett-Ness led the Lancers with a 643 (226, 213, 204).

On the girls' side, Sydney Sahuri led the way with a 501 series (201, 141, 159), with Jhalyn McMath rolling a 448 (183, 163, 103) and Rachel McTague had a 385 series (124, 155, 106). Katey Sauerwin had the high set for the Lancers with a 583.

The Tiger boys fell to 1-8 on the year, while the EHS girls fell to 0-7. The Tiger girls will be in Saturday's O'Fallon Panther Invitational at St. Clair Bowl in Fairview Heights, with play commencing at 9 a.m.; both teams travel to Bethalto's Airport Bowl for a 3:30 p.m. Tuesday meet against Granite City.

MASCOUTAH SWEEPS CM: Civic Memorial's bowling teams were swept by Mascoutah on the road in a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley Division meet Thursday.

The Indian boys scored a 2,646-2,633 win over the Eagles, while the Mascoutah girls defeated CM 2,405-2,124.

Devin Davis had the boys' high series for the Eagles on the day, rolling a three-game score of 607, while Ashley Westbrook led the Eagle girls with a 514 series.

The Eagles take on Piasa Southwestern at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday at Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton.

WEDNESDAY

WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE 48, O'FALLON 9: Edwardsville knocked O'Fallon from the ranks of the unbeaten as the Tigers took a 48-9 win in a Southwestern Conference dual wrestling meet at O'Fallon's Panther Dome Wednesday night.

The win took the Tigers, who entered the meet ranked 13th in state wrestling polls, to 16-2 overall on the season in dual meets, 4-0 in the SWC; the Panthers went to 13-1 overall, 2-1 in the league.

Bobby Burnside and Jaleen Yancey both had pins for the Tigers, while Devion Yancey had a technical fall (a decision by 15 points or more). Ben Schlueter, Mason Taylor, Chris Prosser, Noah Surtin (in overtime), Gabe Jackson, Baylor Montgomery, Guy Brown, Rafael Roman and James Watters all recorded decisions in their bouts.

The Tigers are scheduled to take part in this weekend's Cheesehead Tournament in Kaukauna, Wis., located in the Fox Valley region of northeastern Wisconsin.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 80, BROWN COUNTY 41: Hardin-Calhoun's Kassidy Klocke became the area's newest member of the 1,000-point club as the Warriors defeated Brown County 80-41 in Mount Sterling Wednesday night.

Klocke joined teammates Grace and Emma Baalman and sister Jocie as 1,000-point career scorers for Calhoun in the win.

Klocke scored 28 points to lead the Warriors (15-2 overall), with Grace Ballman scoring 13 and Madison Lehr 11 in the win.

Calhoun travels to Carrollton for a Friday night clash with the Hawks.

ROXANA 47, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 41: Roxana girls basketball coach Tammy Talbert gave her team a three-quarter time bake, and the Shells responded by squeezing out a 47-41 win over backyard rival East Alton-Wood River at Milazzo Gym Wednesday night.

The Oilers held a 37-34 lead over the Shells at the final break, but responded to Talbert's harsh words with a 6-0 run to open the final term and never looked back.

Abby Palen and Hannah Rexford each had 13 points for the Shells (9-8), with Cassie Vanzo and Sara Kreutztrager each scoring seven. Carly Campbell led the Oilers (2-14) with a 15-point night.

The Shells travel to Pana for a Saturday afternoon South Central Conference match, while the Oilers take on Carlinville Jan. 14.

BOYS AND GIRLS BOWLING

EAGLES SPLIT WITH BULLDOGS: Civic Memorial’s bowling teams gained a Southern Illinois High School Bowling Conference Mississippi Valley Division split with Waterloo at Bethalto’s Airport Bowl Wednesday.

The Eagle boys downed the Bulldogs 2,735-2,715, while the Bulldog girls defeated the Eagles 2,458-2,127.

Zack Hagen had a 621 three-game series to lead CM, while Zack Reichert rolled a 595 set for the Bulldogs. On the girls’ side, Makensey Umschied had the high series for Waterloo with a 576, with CM’s Cori Beckham rolled a three-game 518 to lead her side.

The Eagles were scheduled to take on Mascoutah Thursday afternoon.

