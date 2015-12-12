FRIDAY ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 49, WATERLOO GIBAULT 45: Metro East Lutheran got 33 points from Teddy Fifer as the Knights rallied to upend Waterloo Gibault 49-45 in Waterloo Friday night.

The Hawks did make a run at the Knights, pulling to 43-42 in the late going, but MEL managed to hold off Gibault for their second win of the season over them.

Gibault's Trevor Davis had 14 points to lead the Hawks.

The Knights went to 7-1 on the season and travel to Nokomis for a Saturday evening game.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 47, GREENFIELD 33: Jared Brackett had 14 points as Hardin-Calhoun remained unbeaten with a 47-33 win over Greenfield in the final of the North Greene Tournament Friday night.

The Warriors went to 4-0 on the year with the win.

Damian Pohlmann added 13 points for the Warriors, with Blake Booth scoring nine.

THURSDAY ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GRANITE CITY 43, ALTON 31: Addaya Moore's 18 points helped pace Granite City to a 43-31 Southwestern Conference win over Alton at Granite City's Memorial Gym Thursday night.

The Warriors got out to a 21-12 halftime lead and came away winners.

Donyal Garrett added 16 points for Granite. LaJarvia Brown and Jewel Wagner each had nine points to lead the Redbirds.

Alton hosts Quincy Notre Dame in a 4 p.m. Saturday game, then hosts Collinsville Thursday night in their last game before the holidays.

JERSEY 58, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 41: Marquette Catholic's Andria Pace had 13 points, including 8-for-10 shooting from the free-throw line, but it wasn't enough as Jersey defeated the Explorers 58-41.

Caitlyn Hanlon added 10 points for Marquette in the loss. Mackenzie Thurston led the Panthers with 20 points, with Bethany Muenstermann adding 19 and Lauren Davis eight. The Panthers went to 5-3 on the season with the win.

The Explorers take on Breese Mater Dei at home in a Dec. 19 afternoon game.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 36, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 27: Waterloo Gibault held off Metro East Lutheran in the final quarter and came away 36-27 winners in a non-conference match-up Thursday night.

The Hawks held a 16-14 lead at the half and led 27-23 at three-quarter time before a 9-4 final term gave them the win.

Catherine Deterding led the Hawks with 16 points, with Abbie Meyer adding 11. Ellen Schulte had nine points to lead the Knights, with Abby Yurchuk and Karly Schley each scoring six.

The Knights continue a four-game-in-five-day stretch with a game at Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran Friday night, then host Bunker Hill in a Prairie State Conference game Saturday afternoon before hosting Marissa Monday night before taking a break for the holidays.

DUPO 54, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 29: Carly Campbell had 19 points to lead East Alton-Wood River, but Dupo got 23 points from Campbell as the Tigers defeated the Oilers 54-29 in a non-conference tilt in Dupo Thursday.

The Tigers got out to a 29-15 lead at the half and ran out winners.

Becca Renken and Courtney Beneke each had four points for EAWR, while Brown had 13 points for Dupo.

The Oilers will be in next week's Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic tournament, then are entered in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament that begins Dec. 26.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 58, BREESE MATER DEI 51: Allie Troeckler had 22 points as Civic Memorial bounced back from a loss to Triad Monday night with a 58-51 win over Breese Mater Dei in a non-conference game on the road Thursday.

The Eagles took a 37-28 lead at the half and held off the Knights down the stretch.

Troeckler's points included a 14-for-16 night from the free-throw line, while Journey Coffman had 12 points on 4-for-5 shooting from three-point range and Alaira Tyus had 11 points on three three-balls.

The Eagles will visit Taylorville Saturday afternoon before hosting Highland Thursday night.

LITCHFIELD 52, ROXANA 24: Sara Kreutztrager and Hannah Rexford each had seven points as Roxana dropped a 52-24 South Central Conference decision to Litchfield at Larry Milazzo Gym Thursday night.

Abby Palen and Cassie Vanzo each had four points for the Shells.

The Shells travel to Carlinville for a SCC contest Monday before playing in the Waterloo Gibault Candy Cane Classic beginning Tuesday.

CARROLLTON 54, JACKSONVILLE ISD 12: Carley Pyatt’s 17 points paced Carrollton to a 54-12 over Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf Thursday night.

The Hawks held a 17-0 lead at quarter time and went on to record the win.

Hannah Krumwiede added 11 points and Emily Struble eight in the win.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 73, PITTSFIELD 23: Hardin-Calhoun got out to a 16-6 quarter-time lead and went on to take a 73-23 win over Pittsfield Thursday night.

Grace Baalman led the Warriors with 15 points, with Emily Baalman scoring 13.

WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE 48, BELLEVILLE WEST 20: Edwardsville won its first six bouts of the evening and went on to record a 48-20 win over Belleville West in a Southwestern Conference clash at Jon Davis Wrestling Center Thursday night.

Connor Mikulait, Chris Prosser and Cole Mikulait each won by falls in their bouts, while Rafael Roman and Baylor Montgomery each scored technical-fall decisions for the Tigers and Bobby Burnside and Jaleen Yancey each had major-decision wins.

Edwardsville will take part in Saturday's Minooka Duals, then travel to Granite City for a SWC clash with the Warriors Thursday night.

MVCHA HOCKEY

FREEBURG/WATERLOO 2, ALTON 1: Adam Phelps got a pair of goals as Freeburg/Waterloo defeated Alton 2-1 in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at East Alton Ice Arena Thursday.

Phelps broke a scoreless tie in the second period and scored what proved to be the winner just six seconds into the third period. Scotty Waldrup halved the lead with 10:34 left in the third, with Jake Bohn getting the assist, but Freeburg/Waterloo held off the Redbirds the rest of the way.

Caleb Currie had 20 saves for the Redbirds, who fell to 5-5-0 on the year; Freeburg/Waterloo went to 6-3-0 on the year with the win.

EDWARDSVILLE 12, COLLINSVILLE 0: Trevor Henson and Jake Aurelio both had hat tricks as Edwardsville took a 12-0, two-period win over Collinsville in a Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association game at Granite City’s Wilson Park Ice Rink Thursday.

Tyler Hinterser and Stanley Lucas both scored twice for the Tigers, who went 10-0-0 on the year; Lucas Tucker and John Paul Krekovich also goaled for EHS.

EHS takes on East Alton-Wood River at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena.

ROXANA BOYS, MEL GIRLS TRIUMPH: Roxana’s boys got a 626 series from Christian Bertoletti to give the Shells a 2,521-2,500 win over Metro East Lutheran at Bethalto’s Airport Bowl Thursday. The Knight girls, however, defeated Roxana 1,935-1,806, squeezing out wins in all three games after they each went into the final frame tied.

Bertoletti had games of 188, 191 and 247 to help RHS to the win. MEL’s Ethan Chemmer rolled a 596 set on games of 185, 201 and 207.

Beka Mitchell had a 180, 180 and 191 for a 551 set for the Knights in their win; Brianna Tarpley led the Shells with games of 145, 138 and 189 for a 472 series.

WEDNESDAY ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 56, PLEASANT HILL 34: Blake Booth's 26 points helped Hardin-Calhoun to a 56-34 win over Pleasant Hill in the semifinals of the North Greene Tournament Wednesday night.

Calhoun held Pleasant Hill to eight points in the second and third terms to run out winners.

Damian Pohlman added 19 points for the Warriors, with Easton Clark scoring nine.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MOUNT OLIVE 74, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 21: Mount Olive, ranked 10th in girls Class 1A in the Illinois Associated Press basketball poll, handed East Alton-Wood River its second straight Prairie State Conference defeat Wednesday night, the Wildcats scoring a 74-21 win over the Oilers.

Courtney Beneke led EAWR (2-7 overall, 0-2 PSC) with 10 points, with Sydney Slayden adding three points.

The Wildcats' (9-2 overall, 4-0 PSC) Brianna Henke led all scorers with 23 points and Zoe Murphy had 14.

MVCHA HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 13, GRANITE CITY 1: Jake Aurielo's hat trick highlighted another big win for Edwardsville's hockey team Tuesday night, the Tigers coming away with a 13-1, two-period win over Granite City at Granite City's Wilson Park Ice Rink.

Tyler Schaeffer and John Paul Krekovich each had two goals for the Tigers, who went to 9-0-0 on the season.

