ALTON – Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com are pleased to announce two new employees in the sales department.

Both Hannah Wade and Haley Zirkelbach are young women from Calhoun County. Zirkelbach still remains a resident and Wade has since moved to Jerseyville, but both are excited to experience the Riverbend and Edwardsville/Glen Carbon areas – especially the many small local businesses. Each of them are digital sales consultants, and each said they are interested in seeing our sales department grow in order to better assist small local businesses get the word of their offers and achievements to the area.

"I am very excited to have both Hannah and Haley join our team," Riverbender.com Sales Manager Amy Schaake-Smith said. "They are both energetic and motivated and have caught on rather quickly to the products and services we offer. With our expectations to expand our content, our audience will be growing and their commitment to quality customer service will help the entire Riverbender team keep up with the high volume of advertising requests. We thrive to be the #1 Source for Everything Local, and their contributions will help us remain at 'the top'!"

Wade started Monday, Aug. 13, and is a graduate of both Calhoun High School and Missouri Baptist University, where she received a Bachelor's in Business Management.

“I love working hands-on with the community to make it a better place for everyone,” she said. “I am looking forward to getting the word out there for local businesses with the best opportunities to help them grow.”

In her downtime, Wade enjoys spending time with her dog – an Australian shepherd – and going kayaking as well as shopping locally and going to flea markets.

Zirkelbach started a week later on Monday, Aug. 20 and is also a graduate of Calhoun High School. She graduated from SIUE with a degree in communications.

“I love going boating, hanging out with friends and family and going to concerts – especially country and rock,” she said. “I haven't explored Alton much, but I'm excited to do it. I've lived in Edwardsville and Calhoun, and this is right in between.”

She has been active in the communities of the North End of the area and still works at Straight Home Bar and Grill just north of Hardin. She is also one of many lucky recipients of the recent Queen of Hearts drawing in Eldred, but she was not the big $450,000-plus winner. She got one of the lesser prizes.

When she is not spending time with friends and family on the river, Zirkelbach said she enjoys practicing art, especially sketches.

