ALTON – Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com today welcome a new digital marketing consultant.

Lacey Barnett worked for five years at the Edwardsville Intelligencer before coming to Riverbender. She came to Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com to join with her friend and former co-worker, Amy Schaake, who is the sales director at Riverbender.com. She also said she wanted to “be where the future is,” adding digital media was set to be a more reliable method of how people get their information than print within the next decade.

Barnett is a current resident of the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon community. She said she loves how much that area is always developing new modern things and expanding businesses.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It's great for me and my family to watch the community constantly grow like that,” she said. “It's a good place to be. I would like to help bridge the EdGlen community with the Riverbend community so everyone knows all the great things about the other.”

In Edwardsville, Barnett lives with her boyfriend and two daughters, as well as two cats and a dog.

At Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com, she said she hopes to give her clients a better return on investment for their advertising dollars. She said everything being under one roof here made the process more streamlined, and said she really appreciates the community spirit everyone seems to share.

“I know the community center is not directly a part of Riverbender.com, but the fact that it is here shows a lot about the integrity of this place and John (Hentrich, the owner of Riverbender.com/Edglentoday.com and the Riverbender Community Center).”

While she is more familiar with Edwardsville now, Barnett said she is looking forward to getting to know the Riverbend a bit better, especially the people who make the community spirit shine and the small businesses giving the place its unique culture.

More like this: