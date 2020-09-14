ALTON - Riverbender.com welcomes Catherine Crutcher, a recent graduate of Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville, to its team as a sales and customer service representative.

Crutcher graduated in May with her degree in Applied Communication Studies with a focus in Public Relations and a minor in Mass Communications. With her experience from SIUE and prior employment, she is sure to be an asset to the team and to her clients.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to be a part of the Riverbender team.

I have always been a ‘people’ person, and look forward to the opportunity to not only meet with the clients and customers that have relationships with Riverbender, but am excited to share the digital services offered here with potential clients as well,” Crutcher said.

While working for Riverbender, Crutcher will have a high focus on customer service, as well as the ability to share the website design/development, digital media campaigns and so much more with businesses in the River Bend area.

“I am excited about the skill set and work ethic I know Catherine will bring to the team. As a young graduate she obviously understands the technology but it’s also a nice plus to find someone with her writing and people skills. You don’t have to talk with Catherine for more than a few minutes to know she is someone our clients will love. I think she will excel in her position and I’m confident that she will get up to speed quickly” said owner, John Hentrich.

Crutcher is a native of Alton, and a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School. Aside from her education at SIUE, she was a public relations intern at the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau. Crutcher also enjoys playing soccer and previously volunteered her time as a soccer coach at the Boys and Girls Club of Bethalto. She is prepared and eager to use her experience at Riverbender to grow and connect with her future clients.

If you need help with your digital marketing give Catherine a call at 618-465-9850 ext. 233 or email Catherine@riverbender.com.

