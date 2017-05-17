Your #1 Source for Everything Local (Riverbender.com) is set to bring you more great content. The website will be offering live broadcasts of five area graduation ceremonies so that friends and family can view from anywhere in the world on a computer, smartphone, or smartTV.

In addition to the live broadcast, DVDs will be available for purchase for the following schools: Lewis and Clark Community College, Alton High School, Marquette Catholic High School, Edwardsville High School and Roxana High School.

The graduations are as follows:

Wednesday, May 17 – Lewis and Clark Community College, 7 p.m.

Friday, May 19 – Marquette Catholic, 7 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sunday, May 21 - Roxana High School, 2 p.m.

Friday, May 26 – Alton High School, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 27 – Edwardsville High School, 3 p.m.

The graduations will also be shown live on Riverbender.com.

To order a commemorative DVD you can purchase online at www.riverbender.com/graduation You can also purchase the night of the event. Someone from Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com will be available with order forms. The DVDs are $20 plus $4 shipping and handling.

More like this: