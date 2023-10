Riverbender.com scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEEKEND SCORES FRIDAY GIRLS SOCCER Jersey 3, North Mac 2 (Extra Time) MLB SPRING TRAINING St. Louis (SS) 5, New York Mets 4 St. Louis (SS) 1, Washington 1 WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 34TH NCAA WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP GREENSBORO REGIONAL SEMIFINALS AT GREENSBORO COLISEUM, GREENSBORO, N.C. South Carolina 67, North Carolina 65 Florida State 66, Arizona State 65 OKLAHOMA CITY REGIONAL SEMIFINALS AT CHESAPEAKE ENERGY ARENA, OKLAHOMA CITY Baylor 81, Iowa 66 Notre Dame 81, Stanford 60 SATURDAY BASEBALL Alton 10, Civic Memorial 0 (1st Game – 6 Innings) Alton 5, Civic Memorial 0 (2nd Game) Marquette 7, Hardin-Calhoun 3 (1st Game – 8 Innings) Hardin-Calhoun 5, Marquette 4 (2nd Game) Roxana 13, Pana 0 (5 Innings) Jersey 3, Belleville East 1 (1st Game) Jersey 4, Belleville East 3 (2nd Game) North Greene 5, Carlinville 4 SOFTBALL Dupo 10, Marquette 0 (5 Innings) Belleville West 3, Marquette 1 Hardin-Calhoun 8, Carthage Illini West 3 Hardin-Calhoun 2, Quincy Notre Dame 0 COLLEGE BASEBALL Southeast Missouri State 10, SIU-Edwardsville 0 COLLEGE SOFTBALL SIU-Edwardsville 12, Southeast Missouri State 3 (1st Game – 6 innings) SIU-Edwardsville 7, Southeast Missouri State 0 MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 77TH NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP WEST REGIONAL FINAL AT STAPLES CENTER, LOS ANGELES Article continues after sponsor message Wisconsin 85, Arizona 78 MIDWEST REGIONAL FINAL AT QUICKEN LOANS ARENA, CLEVELAND Kentucky 68, Notre Dame 66 WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 34TH NCAA WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP ALBANY REGIONAL SEMIFINALS AT TIMES-UNION CENTER, ALBANY, N.Y. Connecticut 105, Texas 54 Dayton 82, Louisville 65 SPOKANE REGIONAL SEMIFINALS AT SPOKANE ARENA, SPOKANE, WASH. Maryland 65, Duke 55 Tennessee 73, Gonzaga 69 NHL Columbus 3, St. Louis 2 MLB SPRING TRAINING Detroit 4, St. Louis 3 SUNDAY COLLEGE BASEBALL Southeast Missouri State 22, SIU-Edwardsville 8 COLLEGE SOFTBALL SIU-Edwardsville 8, Southeast Missouri State 4 MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 77TH NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP EAST REGIONAL FINAL AT CARRIER DOME, SYRACUSE, N.Y. Michigan State 76, Louisville 70 SOUTH REGIONAL FINAL AT NRG STADIUM, HOUSTON Duke 66, Gonzaga 52 WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

34TH NCAA WOMEN'S CHAMPIONSHIP

GREENSBORO REGIONAL FINAL AT GREENSBORO COLISEUM, GREENSBORO, N.C. South Carolina 80, Florida State 74 OKLAHOMA CITY REGIONAL FINAL AT CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CENTER, OKLAHOMA CITY Notre Dame 77, Baylor 68 MLB SPRING TRAINING New York Mets 3, St. Louis 2