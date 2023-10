Riverbender.com Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. FRIDAY'S SCORES GIRLS SOCCER METRO GIRLS CUP SEMIFINAL Edwardsville 3, Springfield 2 CARLINVILLE SPRING CUP Civic Memorial 7, Springfield Southeast 0 BASEBALL Carrollton 13, Brussels 3 (5 innings) Granite City 9, Marquette 4 (1st Game) Granite City 9, Marquette 3 (2nd Game) MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 77TH NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP MIDWEST REGIONAL At Columbus, Ohio: West Virginia 68, Buffalo 62 At Columbus, Ohio: Maryland 65, Valparaiso 62 At Omaha, Neb.: Wichita State 81, Indiana 76 At Omaha, Neb.: Kansas 75, New Mexico State 56 WEST REGIONAL At Omaha, Neb.: Oregon 79, Oklahoma State 73 Article continues after sponsor message At Omaha, Neb.: Wisconsin 86, Coastal Carolina 72 EAST REGIONAL At Seattle: Northern Iowa 71, Wyoming 54 At Seattle: Louisville 57, Cal-Irvine 55 At Columbus, Ohio: Dayton 66, Providence 53 At Columbus, Ohio: Oklahoma 69, Albany 60 At Charlotte: Michgan State 70, Georgia 63 At Charlotte: Virginia 79, Belmont 67 SOUTH REGIONAL At Charlotte: Duke 85, Robert Morris 56 At Charlotte: San Diego State 76, St. John's 64 At Seattle: Iowa 83, Davidson 52 At Seattle: Gonzaga 86, North Dakota State 76 MEN’S COLLEGE TENNIS SIU-Edwardsville 6, Murray State 1 COLLEGE BASEBALL Tennessee Tech 12, SIU-Edwardsville 3 MLB SPRING TRAINING New York Mets 5, St. Louis 4 More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip