THURSDAY'S SCORES SOFTBALL Alton Marquette 16, Metro-East Lutheran 0 (5 innings) Trenton Wesclin 3, East Alton-Wood River 2 GIRLS SOCCER Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 1, Alton 0 BOYS TENNIS Waterloo 9, Roxana 0 MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 77TH NCAA BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP MIDWEST REGIONAL At Louisville, Ky.: Kentucky 79, Hampton 56 At Louisville, Ky.: Cincinnati 66, Purdue 65 At Pittsburgh: Butler 56, Texas 48 At Pittsburgh: Notre Dame 69, Northeastern 65 WEST REGIONAL At Jacksonville, Fla.: Arkansas 56, Wofford 53 At Jacksonville, Fla.: North Carolina 67, Harvard 65 At Jacksonville, Fla.: Xavier 76, Mississippi 57 At Jacksonville, Fla.: Georgia State 57, Baylor 56 At Portland, Ore.: Ohio State 75, Virginia Commonwealth 72 At Portland, Ore.: Arizona 93, Texas Southern 72 EAST REGIONAL At Pittsburgh: Villanova 93, Lafayette 52 At Pittsburgh: North Carolina State 66, LSU 55 SOUTH REGIONAL At Portland, Ore.: Utah 57, Stephen F. Austin 50 At Portland, Ore.: Georgetown 84, Eastern Washington 74 At Louisville, Ky.: UCLA 60, SMU 59 At Louisville, Ky.: Alabama-Birmingham 60, Iowa State 59 NHL Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1 (SO) MLB SPRING TRAINING New York Mets (SS) 7, St. Louis 2