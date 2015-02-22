Cole Brannan of Carrollton tightly defends his Calhoun opponent. Carrollton and Calhoun enter IHSA Class 1A Regional Tourney games this week at North Greene and Calhoun respectively.BOYS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON 69, JACKSONVILLE ISD 40: Cody Leonard had 20 points as Carollton defeated Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 69-40 in a Saturday afternoon contest in Carrollton.

The Hawks jumped out to a 17-10 lead at quarter time and easily ran out winners on the day.

Luke Palan added 18 points for the Hawks, with Luke Gillingham scoring eight. ISD was led by Jordan Manges with 17 points.

BREESE CENTRAL 52, ALTON MARQUETTE 36: Logan Kohrman's 16 points were enough to lead Breese Central to a 52-36 win over Alton Marquette in a Saturday night clash in Breese.

The Knights went out to a 13-5 quarter-time lead and kept it at 24-16 at the half before heading off winners.

Jack Streiker had 11 points for Mater Dei; Shandon Boone led the Explorers with 11 points, with Jacob Fischer adding 10.

