The Riverbender.com staff continuously strives to broaden capabilities and supply the Riverbend with news stories by means of resourceful media.

One of our latest endeavors is the launch of our two new video series: Explore the Riverbend and Pets of the Week.

Explore the RiverBend is a feature series that will take you around the Riverbend to explore sites that may otherwise be unknown to the public or simply forgotten. Each video will take you on a journey to the area’s renowned natural attractions, discover the neighborhood urban legends, highlight the small businesses we frequent on a regular basis and shed some light on community services we might overlook.

In our first video of the series, we take you out to an organization that maintains, promotes, and staffs one of the Riverbend's greatest natural attractions, The Nature Institute. The 450-acre layout in Godfrey provides an endless amount of educational opportunities for both youths and adults in the local area. The video shows the background, growth and focus of the Institute and all that it has to offer. Please see below:

The Pets of the Week series will showcase both cats and dogs in need of a loving home. 5A’s (Alton Area Animal Aid Association) is a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter that has been running for years. Being one of the only no-kill shelters in the area, they get overloaded with animals illegally dumped at their property and unfortunately, they are constantly running out of room.

To help, we decided to showcase one dog and one cat each week in hopes to find them a forever home. See our featured pets, DeeCee and Quinn, for the launch of “Pets of the Week” below.

Stay tuned in on Riverbender.com to follow our two new weekly video series!

