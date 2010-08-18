ALTON, ILLINOIS – RiverBender.com, a community website with offices in Alton, Illinois, has just launched a comprehensive local business directory! The Business Directory lists more than 6000 businesses throughout the RiverBend area, and is now available for the public to reference for contact and website information.

“Assembling this information has been in production for several months,” explained RiverBender.com programmer, Mike Hall of Jerseyville. “It’s virtually impossible to get everything exactly as it should be with so much data and companies going into and out of business. That’s why we want companies to look up their information and check the accuracy or omission.”

Article continues after sponsor message

To proof your business listing, simply go to RiverBender.com and click on the directory button on the right-hand side of the navigation bar under the header. When the Business Directory window opens, enter your business name into the search bar and find your listing.

You will note there are two types of listings; the first are businesses that have paid a premium to be listed ahead of non-paid listings and receive all the additional benefits. Non-paid listings appear immediately below premium listings in alpha order. Click on your listing and then on the Claim/Correct phrase below it to make the necessary changes. It’s a simple process if you submit that form.

RiverBender.com’s Business Directory is an online resource for LOCAL business information for the River Bend region of the Illinois metro area. You can also find free classified ads, news, coupons, real estate, autos, advertising, and more on RiverBender.com. You may subscribe to their Daily Update email to receive the latest information to hit the site. Contact RiverBender.com at 618-465-9850 or support@riverbender.com for more information.

More like this: