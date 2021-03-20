Alton - Riverbender.com proudly announces the launch of its new local streaming service - Riverbender Radio. Riverbender Radio allows listeners to stream three brand new radio stations, The Bridge (adult contemporary), The River (country), and The Eagle (classic rock) in addition to local favorites such as WBGZ 107.1 (news talk & sports), MyMix 94.3 (oldies), WLCA 89.9 (alternative), WSIE 88.7 (Jazz) and WJBM 104.7 (news talk & classic country).

“If it’s not local you won’t find it in our App or on our website,” said John Hentrich, owner/founder of Riverbender.com. “If we want a stronger local economy we have to work together, be creative, and collaborate in ways we never have before. Simply put, we have to think, live, and shop local and that includes radio.” Hentrich says. “The entire team has worked extremely hard on this new service and I'm very proud of what we have accomplished. The collaboration between stations and the depth of variety is what makes this such a great product.”

David Ollenbittle, a former St. Louis radio host and long-time River Bend resident, is the new station manager and production engineer for Riverbender Radio. “Building Riverbender Radio has been very exciting! I’ve been amazed by how fast this project has come together and also by the level of sophistication that is already built into this first release. Building the stations has been very fun and satisfying for a radio nerd like myself. Riverbender Radio is for folks who live right here in our hometown. You can’t get more local than Riverbender Radio. Listeners will love the variety they hear with Riverbender Radio; it’s significantly different than St. Louis Radio.”

Listening is simple. Download the Riverbender.com app from the app store or stream instantly from RiverbenderRadio.com. Using the camera app, you can scan the QR code in this article and begin listening right away. The radio player works on a desktop computer, smartphone, tablet, or any device connected to the Internet. If you are in your car you can use Bluetooth or Apple CarPlay. Listeners can provide feedback on the songs played by giving a “thumbs up” or “thumbs down”. You can even request specific songs or suggest more of your favorite artists. “Feedback from the local listeners is what will dictate how we program our stations,” says owner John Hentrich. “This is just one of many things that makes our stations different than St. Louis Radio.”

“We are so thankful to have the support of our local sponsors and our partner radio stations who have jumped on board to support this idea before the launch date. Without them, Riverbender Radio wouldn’t be possible,” said Hentrich. “This is one of the greatest strengths of this community; we all come together to support local.”

Businesses who would like to advertise through Riverbender Radio can contact Riverbender.com at (618) 465-9850. There are still a few remaining spots left for sponsors.

