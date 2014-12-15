District 7 Launches Partnership with Edglentoday.com

Beginning today, Monday, December 15, District 7 is taking the next step to provide a broader and more comprehensive form of communication for parents, employees, students, and citizens.

The District has partnered with Riverbender.com to launch a new website www.edglentoday.com, which is targeted to the communities of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon, as well as the communities within District 7 boundaries.

This website will provide an additional venue for parents and citizens to receive news about their communities, the school district, its students, and various local activities. The site will also provide national, international, and community news and other information of local interest.

The rise of all forms of social media has caused businesses and government agencies, including school districts, to reassess the manner and the speed in which we communicate to our constituents. It is no longer enough to communicate through regular mail, telephone calls, and the print media. This new venture is one more step towards improving communication with the parents and citizens of District 7.

In October, the District updated its electronic communication system by launching School Messenger, then the Edwardsville School District 7 Facebook page. The Facebook launch has met with tremendous success. It has allowed the District to share all of the good things that are happening in our schools – parents, employees, students, and citizens of our community have shown their support with over 3200 “likes” since the launch.

Several weeks later, each District 7 school launched its own Facebook page. Schools are communicating with parents and the community on a daily basis through the posting of current events, programs, activities, special interest features, and photo galleries.

District 7 is pleased to extend its ability to communicate with this new partnership. We want to thank our local newspaper, The Intelligencer, however, for the outstanding job it has done in reporting the many positive classroom programs and activities in which our students and teachers are involved. It is the District’s intent to continue this strong relationship well into the future.

