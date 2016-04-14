ALTON – RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com are pleased to announce four new dynamic and unique staff members to our sites.

Matt Contarino, Deanna “Dee” Roggio, Evan Johnson and Cory Davenport all bring a special set of skills and great personalities into roles that will certainly benefit our media and sales teams alike.

As RiverBender.com's new Customer Service Representative, Matt Contarino earned a breadth of experience within the medical field and retail jewelry business prior to joining the team. He prides himself on being RiverBender.com’s “number two fan” since its inception over ten years ago.

“In addition to my work with the large base of Riverbender.com customers, I hope to see the RiverBender.com Community Center thrive and to help promote that,” he said. “Not only do I see the positive effects of the teen center, but I love promoting the Dragonfly Room for the real young ones. They are our future teens and leaders!”

In his free time, Contarino is active in teaching youth in “The Zone” at Faith Fellowship in Alton. He also serves on the board of Riverbend Family Ministries and is a member of the Alton NAACP. He also loves to liven up the office with some hilarious jokes to keep everyone at RiverBender.com smiling.

Evan Johnson is now serving RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com as an Advertising and Marketing Consultant. He also hopes to bring some of his news expertise to assist the media team.

Prior to joining the RiverBender.com team, he spent his time working as a news anchor and reporter at WBGZ Radio, where he also was a part of the sales team. Before that, Johnson served three years as a newscaster and reporter for WSIE 88.7 FM. He also hosted a Rat Pack-style music show entitled “Saturday Night at the Chase Park Plaza.”

“I hope to help grow RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com as a part of the full time sales staff,” Johnson said. “I also hope to contribute to news coverage part time.”

Article continues after sponsor message

When he is not out in the field seeking out potential advertisers, Johnson loves to write fiction, read and ride his Harley Davidson as much as possible.

Deanna “Dee” Roggio is also joining the RiverBender.com team as an Advertising and Marketing Consultant.

After she graduated from Alton High School in 1994, Roggio worked for the Madison County Government for 21 years. For the past few years, she has worked as a personal assistant for an attorney in Florida.

“I have lived in and loved the Riverbend area for close to 50 years!” she said. “I am looking forward to being just as much a part of the RiverBender.com and EdGlenToday.com family, enjoying a long and successful career.”

In her free time, Roggio loves to spend time outside barbequing and swimming, spending time time with her daughters Abbi and Olivia while cherishing each moment with her family and friends. Her “pound hounds” Toby Bear, Paddy Cake and Pickles, three dogs she had adopted from Hope Rescues, are the highlight of her life.

Cory Davenport has worked as a reporter in Alton for more than five years. Starting at the Alton Telegraph, he covered education, community events, and several large scale investigative pieces.

He is a graduate of Marquette Catholic High School, and trained in radio broadcasting and mass communications at Lewis and Clark Community College.

He is a part of several local groups and community organizations, such as Alton Main Street. He is writing for Riverbender.com to serve the community through providing information.

He believes a good community is a well informed community, which can celebrate achievements and remedy problems together.

If you or someone you know is looking for a career, or even an internship, with Riverbender.com, send a resume and cover letter to careers@riverbender.com Where being passionate about your work, loving your team, and stopping at nothing to satisfy your customer, is just another day at the office :)

More like this: