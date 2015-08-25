Join us for an evening of drinks, laughter, music and fun as we auction off some of the area’s finest bachelors from the local hot spots.

ALTON – The not for profit organization, RiverBender.com Community Center, provides a safe and exciting place for area kids to participate in after school programs, summer camps, school dances, birthday parties or any other activities.

Each year, the RBCC staff brainstorms new ways to involve the community in the effort to help with the community center’s core mission: To maintain a safe place for kids and teens to hang out with their friends and the opportunity to make new ones in a place that is free from the outside influence of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco. By providing educational and entertainment activities, the Center’s focus and number one goal is to provide Alton area youth with a safe location to grow socially, emotionally and academically.

This Saturday, RBCC will host its first ever live male auction fundraiser, “Men of the RiverBend.” Men of the RiverBend is an adult event that will showcase local businesses that have signed up to participate in the most entertaining fundraiser to hit Alton. Each sponsor donated a prize the will be auctioned off by hosts RBCC Director of Operations Meredith Wright, RiverBender.com Content Manager Brittany Kohler and special host Mark Harman from Tarrant and Harman Real Estate and Auction Co.

This event is intended to bring fun and laughter with the male personalities of the River Bend and showcase the different local businesses and their efforts to give back and support the local youth.

Men of the RiverBend will take place at the RiverBender.com Community Center, located at 200 W. 3rd Street in Alton, on August 29.

HOW IT WORKS: Each participating establishment donated a “prize” and a male representative of that establishment. The bachelor will then take the stage on August 29 to be auctioned off. The highest bidder receives the donated prize.

NOTE: You are in no-way required to go on a date with the bachelor, you are bidding on the prize.

For example, Nautilus Fitness Center donated a six month membership to the gym, six months of free cross-boot classes and a fitness training t-shirt. The representative for Nautilus, Chad “Chiddy” Campbell, will strut his stuff on stage and answer a series of interview questions before their donated prize will be auctioned off. Chad’s brother, Chris “Soup” Campbell, is also participating. Chris is representing The Loading Dock Bar & Grill, who donated a dinner for four and a bottle of wine. The brotherly competition should be a site of its own.

The sponsors donated packages of all sorts from fine dining and wine to martial arts training and photography sessions; From Grafton throughout Edwardsville and St. Louis. Below is the full list of the participating businesses and the donated items for auction.

Mark Collins representing Riverbender.com Community Center: Two Hour Center Rental Voucher Ryan Howland representing Gentelin’s on Broadway: Dinner for Six Kyle Ryan representing The Sports Academy/ Elite FT: 1 month Family Membership (Ages 8+) Matt Korte representing DJ’s Krazy Kruizes: $150 Party Bus Rental Voucher Jim Thompson representing The Alton Area Photography Group: WINNER’S CHOICE: $300 value photography session voucher or gallery canvas print of your choice Jim Engracia representing Edison’s Entertainment Complex: Laser tag, bowling, arcade and dine-in combination voucher Adam Bogard representing Morrison’s Irish Pub: Dinner for four with a beer-flight per guest included Tony Drake representing Princivalli’s Cafe: Dinner for four, appetizer included, and a bottle of wine Jaron Lusch representing PBR St. Louis: All-Night Happy Hour Special Joe Palcheff representing Grafton Harbor: Two “River Rambler” Tickets aboard the Hakuna Matata River Cruise Boat and a bottle of wine Jordon Herndon representing Firehouse Bar: At-home Theatre Package to include movie projector, New Release movies and popcorn combination Brandon “Quickdraw” Lowe representing Hollow Wear: One hour personal training session with Lowe, assorted patriotic merchandise, 1 Hollow Wear designed belt/buckle combo and an autographed “Quickdraw” t-shirt Rick Eveans representing Alton Sports Tap: Four hour Banquet Hall Rental Voucher Blake Flener representing Bull N’ Bear Bar & Grill: Four “Dinner for Two” Vouchers Chris “Soup” Campbell representing The Loading Dock: Dinner for Four and a bottle of wine Chad “Chiddy” Campbell representing Nautilus Fitness Center: Six month membership, Six months of cross-boot classes and a Nautilus training shirt Craig Roark representing Mac’s Time Out: Eight Sunday Brunch Vouchers

All proceeds of the event go to the RiverBender.com Community Center which hosts after school programs, summer camps, youth events and much more. The Community Center is also currently working on several projects to include a rooftop discovery garden.

The organization whose bachelor representative and donated prize sells for the most will get a published article in local media outlets covering their organization and an engraved brick in the The Rooftop Garden.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.riverbender.com/shopping prior to the event for $5, or tickets may be purchased at the door for $8.

