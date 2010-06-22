Alton, IL – June 21, 2010 – Riverbender.com Community Center is hosting an Eight Ball Tournament, billiard instructions, and Trick Shot Exhibition with the legendary Tony “The Silent Assassin” Robles and Gail Glazebrook on July 10, 2010 at 11:00 a.m. for children and families.

Tournament admission is $10.00 per person, general admission is $5.00. Tournament space is limited – payment guarantees your spot! To register, call (618) 465-9850 ext. 212 or email michelle@riverbender.com. Come for an hour, or stay all day. There will be plenty of opportunities for photos and autographs.

If you are racking your brains for something new, exciting, and family-friendly to do this summer, and sick of the kids being camped out in front of the Xbox, pool your pennies and come to the Riverbender.Com Community Center.

John Hentrich, President of the Center remarked, “We're excited to bring something completely unique and family oriented to the Center to add to our summer programming schedule. Billiards is a great game for the whole family and it gives kids a nice alternative to the usual video games while building a completely different skill set. To have Tony Robles and Gail Glazebrook offer to host this event as a fundraising benefit is truly special. This is the kind of event and talent you would expect to see in places like New York or Las Vegas.”

The festivities begin at 11:00 a.m with a doubles (two-person team) single elimination Eight Ball tournament, with the winning teams squaring off against sixth ranked Tony, as well as Gail, the 2010 BCAPL Women's Open National Champion.

From 7:00 to 9:00 p.m there will be a display of trick-shot artistry, demonstrations, and a group lesson. Tony Robles has designed a unique system for teaching students the fundamentals of the game of billiards, including deadly accurate cue ball control (his 5-4-3-2-1 system), as well as defensive strategies, position play, mental attitude pointers, and drills for personal improvement.

Gail brings a unique perspective on making the sport of professional billiards come to life with her personable, friendly disposition. Pasta Dinner for $5.00 is available at the Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Riverbender.com Community Center is a safe place for kids to hang out with their friends or make new ones. Kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the center is to provide kids a chance to experiment with new ideas and activities like music, art, and theater, not drugs and alcohol.

The Center features a dance floor with stage, movie theater, internet cafe with state of the art computers and Wi-Fi access, pool tables, foosball, darts, air hockey, pinball, table tennis, pop-a-shot, Xbox, Wii and PS3 PC games, board games, art studio, snack bar and concession stand, and library room. Check out the website at riverbender.com/communitycenter

Contact: Michelle Pawloski

Riverbender.com Community Center

200 W. 3rd Street, Alton, IL 62002

