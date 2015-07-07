Calling all master builders!

ALTON - The RiverBender.com Community Center will host its first ever Lego Party in the Dragonfly room this Sunday, July 12, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The entire party is absolute Lego mania for Lego enthusiasts, ages 5-10 years old. The kids will play Lego themed games, have building competitions and build freely, constructing any kind creative conception that may come about using their wild imaginations.

“There is little opportunity this summer for children in the River Bend area to participate in Lego events,” said party organizer Lara Talsky. “Legos are the ‘THE’ thing right now, so the Dragonfly wants to plan activities for them, by them.”

Lara’s son and daughter both helped plan this unique party, based on their level of interest in Legos and personal experience having attended Lego parties themselves.

“We will have plenty of time for free building, but we will also have building competitions, team and individual,” said Lara. “We will play games involving Legos and have a snack. No experience is needed, just a love or interest in Legos.”

Adults are not required to stay, so drop off your child and enjoy a couple hours of quiet time while your child enjoys a couple hours of Lego time with the others. Not only that, but it will also keep Legos off of your floor at home, which eliminates the chance for them to be stepped on, and we all know how painful that can be. So what more could you ask for?

The attendance fee is $10 per child in advance, $15 at the door. To register, e mail laraschrage@hotmail.com.

We hope to see you there!

