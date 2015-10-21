ALTON – This Sunday, Oct. 25, the Riverbender.com Community Center will host their annual Fall Festival. Fall Festival is a family-oriented event whose main goal is to provide an afternoon of fall and Halloween related activities for families to partake in together. All ages are welcome to attend the event from 2-6 p.m.

RBCC is located at 200 W. 3rd St. in Downtown Alton.

For just $15, your entire family can enter the center and participate in activities such as pumpkin decorating, fall crafts, face painting and much more. Fall Festival will also have a combination inflatable provided by Jammin’ Jumpers in Highland, IL for the kids to utilize.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I think it’s important for the community center to offer events dedicated to keeping families close,” Meredith Wright, Director of Operations, said. “So often we all get so busy that we forget to spend time with the people who matter most. Fall Festival will provide the place and the activities for a fun afternoon with family; guests would just need to show up!”

The community center will provide a fall decorated photo booth opportunity to families to print a fall family photo for $1. There will also be an array of snacks for sale to include pumpkin muffins, Halloween cake balls, cupcakes and ciders.

The Riverbender.com Community Center maintains a safe place for teens to hang out with their friends and the opportunity to make new ones; in a place that is free from the outside influence of alcohol, drugs, and tobacco. The Center's focus and number one goal is to provide youth the chance to be themselves while experimenting with new ideas, new technology, games, and through social, educational, and entertainment activities. All proceeds from special events like Fall Festival go towards future programming for our attendees.

Please contact the center’s Director of Operations, Meredith Wright, with any questions or concerns.



P: 618-465-9850 Ext. 212

E: mwright@riverbender.com

More like this: