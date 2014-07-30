(Alton, IL, July 30, 2014) – Riverbender.com Community Center is gearing up for a great night of trivia and raffles to benefit its many programs, and seeks sponsors and donations to help make the event truly memorable.

Riverbender.com Community Center offers wonderful programs for teens in the Riverbend community, such as Middle School Dances, Teen Lock-Ins, Summer Camps, After School Program, Open Play!, and many more. The Center also offers members of the community of any age a great place to hold meetings, seminars, and other gatherings.

To ensure these programs continue, the Center will be holding a Trivia Night Fundraiser at Spirits Lounge, located at 300 State Street in downtown Alton, on September 27. This is a great opportunity for local businesses to advertise themselves while helping to support the Center. The Center is asking for monetary donations, as well as donations of items that can be used for the Raffle Basket Auction that will be taking place at the fundraiser.

David Morris, who oversees many of the Center’s student events, explains, “We appreciate any donation and will ensure that your business is recognized during the event.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The RBCC is also seeking 10 “round sponsors” for this event. For a fee, businesses will sponsor one of the ten rounds of questions. During that round, the sponsoring organization will be highlighted, and its logo will appear on the screen, as well as being announced by the emcee. In addition, the business will be listed on all of the promotional material for Trivia Night, as well as on the table tents and posted materials at the event.

For further information, or to offer donations or a sponsorship, please contact David Morris at (618) 465-9850, extension 212, or send an email to david@riverbender.com with your questions. To learn more about the Center, visit communitycenter.riverbender.com.

###

More like this: