Riverbender.com Community Center hosts Adult Game Day every 3rd Tuesday of the month from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for any seniors looking to socialize, relax, play games and have fun.

The Community Center has plenty of space throughout the building for tables to be set up for any number of guests, for any type of game. Select movie classics will be offered in the movie theatre for those looking to enjoy a quiet relaxing film.

“I think it’s very enjoyable for the seniors to come down here and socialize, plus they get a delicious meal,” said Riverbender.com volunteer Rick Hornsey.

For only $5.00, lunch will be provided by Brian Runge of River City Cider House in Grafton provides a delicious meal for the guests of Adult Game Day.

“We get all types of groups that come in, anyone is invited,” said Hornsey. “United Methodist brings a bus and there is a whole group of people that play wii bowling.”

The event is set up as an open type of game day where people come in and play their favorite games such as pinochle and bridge and other card games that many don’t play as often anymore.

“My favorite part is simply coming out here and getting together to play bridge,” said Bouton. “It’s a great atmosphere, unlike some places where you can’t drink coffee. I would love to see more people come out.”

For more information, or if any organization and/or business wishes to sponsor Adult Game Day can do so by contacting Meredith Wright at (618) 465-9850 ext. 212 or via e-mail at mwright@riverbender.com.

“Riverbender Game Day is a perfect time and place for the ‘home’ card players to attend, enjoy a nice lunch and a very friendly atmosphere,” said Lucy Bouton, who has been participating for years. “So get your players committed and make your reservations.”

