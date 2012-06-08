Alton, IL - June 8, 2012 - The Riverbender.com Community Center is competing for $15,000 in the "Gardens for Good" contest on Facebook. During the month of June Facebook users can vote for the projects they want to see Nature's Path Foods in partnership with Organic Gardening donate money to. If the Center is one of the top two vote recipients by June 30, they will be awarded $15,000.

The Center has recruited help from Alton Main Street, The Nature Institute, ATCOM, and the Sierra Club to develop the rooftop garden. They plan to establish an organic garden to teach teens how to plant, harvest, and prepare fruits and vegetables. The rooftop park will also include an

observation deck, gazebo, and be used for solar and wind energy education.

Rooftop as of May 2012 One artist's rendition of the garden on rooftop

The $15,000 would be used towards purchasing the materials needed to create the raised planting beds; tools and equipment for gardening; rain barrels to help address watering the plants during long, hot summers; seeds, soil, and compost; storage supplies for harvested produce; and the various hardware supplies necessary for completing the task. Some would be set aside to help offset transportation costs for those wanting to participate in the program

who don't have available transportation. Surplus produce would be donated to local food pantries.

Voting can be done by visiting the Facebook voting application at: https://apps.facebook.com/gardensforgoodgrants/contests/218426/voteable_entries/51186111 or by visiting http://riverbender.com and clicking on the "Gardens for Good" link.

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for teens to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the Center is to provide youth the chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music and avoid at-risk behaviors and negative peer pressure.

For further information email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212. The Riverbender.com Community Center is located 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

