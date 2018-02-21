ALTON - The Riverbender.com Community Center will be hosting their first ever Golf Scramble to benefit the community center at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 14, at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course at 4701 College Avenue in Alton.

Teams of four can register from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and enjoy a lunch buffet before the shotgun start at 1 p.m. Following the scramble, there will be a dinner buffet at 6 p.m. as well as prizes awarded for a putting contest, the closest to the pin, hole-in-one, and best dressed.

Registration is $500 which includes the foursome in the tournament, golf cart, lunch, dinner, beverages and snack, as well as first, second and third place cash payouts.

Jama Fabry, with the Riverbender.com Community Center, said it's important to create safe places for children and the community to gather.

"We don't have a lot of place in the Alton area for kids to go that are safe and have chaperones," she said. "It's a great opportunity for kids to have some fun but also be in a safe environment and there is something there for everyone. There's a music room, art area, rock climbing wall, there's really something for everyone."

Early bird team registration must be done by Wednesday, February 28, for a $400 team fee.

Sponsorships are also available and include:

Major Event Sponsor:$1,000Includes foursome in the tournament with all amenities associated, signage at event, mentions and logos on all promotional items and mention in any editorial event promotion.

Premium Event Sponsor: $700 - Includes foursome in tournament and logo on premium sponsor signage.

Golf Towel Sponsor: $700 - Includes logo printed on all golf towels.

Beverage Cart Sponsor: $300 - Includes signage on beverage cart.

Food/Snack Sponsor: $250 - Provide snacks or donation of food for lunch and/or dinner of equal value of signage near food tables.

Hole Sponsor: $75 or two for $125 - Includes signage on a single hole.

For more information email rbcommunitycenter@gmail.com or call 618-980-3312.

Registration can be done over the phone or registration forms can be found by clicking here.

