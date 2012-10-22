Alton, IL - October 22, 2012 - The Riverbender.com Community Center hosted their third annual Middle School Halloween Dance on Saturday, October 20, 2012.

RBCC Afterschool Program pals Owen Williams and Sam Miller

working off some energy on the Jousting inflatable. Dance attendees having an awesome time around the bonfire. Dance attendees racing to swing back on the Bungee Run

inflatable.

In addition to all the regular games and features of the Center, danceattendees enjoyed outside activities such as a bonfire and Bungee Run and Jousting inflatables provided by 62 Sports (http://www.62sports.com).

Those dressed for the occasion competed in a costume contest for prizes provided by Slackers CDs & Games, Wendy's, Dairy Queen, Cookie Factory & Bakery, and Quiznos.

Grand prize winners were: "Queen of Cards," Cameron Perry; Second Place: Max Taul, dressed as a Hipster; and Third Place Owen Williams as an Old Time Gangster.

The Center holds bi-monthly middle school dances the first and third Saturday of each month. These dances are open to any middle school students for $5 admission for members and $10 for non-members. Features include a dance floor and main stage, movie theater, internet cafe, pool tables,

foosball, darts, air hockey, pinball, table tennis, pop-a-shot, Xbox, Wii, PS3, Xbox Kinect, Play Station Move, board games, art studio, music room, snack bar and concessions, teen library, and much more.

For additional information on the center please visit the website at www.riverbender.com/communitycenter or call (618)465-9850, ext. 212 or email michelle@riverbender.com

