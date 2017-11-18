ALTON - The Riverbender.com Community Center celebrated the start of the holiday season with their Annual Holiday Open House Friday night after at the 23rd Annual Community Tree Lighting.

Free trolley rides between the community center and the tree lighting gave families the opportunity to enjoy an evening full of carols, cocoa, cookies and a visit with Santa.

Vicki Grover, chairman of the open house, said it was great to see so many families have an opportunity to come and have some fun at the community center together.

“Tonight is going even better than we could have ever expected,” Grover said. “We are blessed to have this many people. It’s a wonderful evening, everybody is having a fabulous time. We’re just over joyed. I’m really excited we had so many families, that’s exactly what the purpose of this is, to bring families together.”

With Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph, plenty of games and activities for older kids as well as the grand reopening the Dragonfly Room the event provided something for all age to enjoy.

The night was made even more special with generous donation of toys from Hit-N-Run owners Dwight and Teresa Fowler.

