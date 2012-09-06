Alton, IL - September 6, 2012 - The Riverbender.com Community Center will benefit from its largest donation to date of nearly $50,000 on Friday, September 7, 2012. The Center is one of sixteen charities that will split the proceeds of almost $750,000 from a class action lawsuit award.

The funds were redirected from the unclaimed portion of the award where members of the class could not be readily identified. Brad Lakin, a founding member of SL Chapman LLC, worked to redirect these non-allocated funds to worthwhile causes, all while waiving their attorneys fees and expenses for the six months of legal work required to accomplish this task.

Lakin said, "We are truly excited about so many great local charities benefiting from this settlement. We worked hard with Hilton and Judge Robert LeChien to make sure worthwhile organizations received these funds."

Article continues after sponsor message

Michelle Pawloski, Director of Operations for the Center, beamed, "this gift could not come at better time. With classes in session again and with enrollment in our afterschool program up from last year, our needs are greater than ever."

The community center survives on contributions from individuals and local businesses. Although the community has been quite generous in its donations, additional support such as this award is needed to keep the lights on and the bills paid.

"We are very grateful to Brad Lakin and his brother Kris for both the generosity of this gift, as well as their creative efforts to see to it that our mission continues," remarked John Hentrich, Executive Director of the Center. "It's so rewarding to see others in the community pitching in with

what we're doing to help young people in our community."

All of the charities will receive their funding at a ceremony at the Riverbender.com Community Center in Alton, Illinois, 200 West 3rd Street, on Friday September 7, 2012 at 9:00 a.m. The media is welcome to attend.

More like this: