Alton, IL – March 25, 2011 – The Riverbender.com Community Center held yet another successful Family Fun Night Thursday, March 24.

The Center teamed up with Alton Marketplace and opened its doors to all ages for a family-friendly night. Over 25 families enjoyed the Tex-Mex buffet followed by a night of fun and games for all. Families relaxed together and played all the latest video games as well as the classic games such as foosball, ping pong, pool, air hockey and more. Kids of all ages (adults as well) were enteretained by the movie, Yogi Bear, which was featured in the movie theater.

Typically, the Center has focused on programming geared towards teens ranging from grades 6 through 12. "Family Fun Night is an opportunity for Mom and Dad, and maybe even Grandma and Grandpa to take a break from the normal routine and enjoy some quality time with the kids," commented John Hentrich, owner of the Center. "They can take a break from cooking dinner, not worry about cleanup and really have a quality night with their children, whether the kids are ages one or 18."

Admission for the night includes a family-style dinner and is open to the public. Cost is $8 per person, children under age 5 are free. Children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Family Fun Nights are scheduled the fourth Thursday of every month from 6 to 9 p.m. and are sponsored by various area service organizations. Groups such as the Alton Exchange Club and Alton Marketplace have been the first sponsors of this program, offering volunteers to staff the Center for the night. "We simply couldn't offer Family Fun Nights without the generosity of these organizations, and we're always looking for more groups to serve as hosts for the future," said Hentrich. "These groups are really showing their support for the community by helping with this project."

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for kids to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the center is to provide youth a chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music, NOT sex, drugs, and alcohol.

For further information email michelle@riverbender.com or call (618)465-9850 ext. 212. The Riverbender.com Community Center is located 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

