The 7-year-old "King of Local Content" has announced today that it is no longer "Just Local". The website, which offers thousands of pages filled with great local content such as complete inventories of all your local car dealers, complete listings of every local restaurant, and any other type of local business, every local home listed for sale in the MLS, the most complete local community calendar, the largest collection of community and high school sports videos, the largest collection of local classifieds, and great local news content, now wants to offer even more.

So, with all that great local content what else could you possibly want?

John Hentrich, Owner of Riverbender.com and volunteer Executive Director of the Riverbender.com Community Center says, "It's time we expand beyond local. We want to bring the World to our readers."

Article continues after sponsor message

By this time next week, Riverbender.com will offer its loyal readers, free of charge, over 140 daily news, sports, and entertainment stories from around the world. A new partnership with the Associated Press will provide all the best stories and photos in categories such as U.S. and World News, Sports, Technology, Travel, Lifestyle, Health & Science, and Entertainment News. There is even a category called, "Strange News". You won't have to look anywhere else to catch the day's top headlines and interesting stories. "The #1 Source for Everything Local" will now include everything in the world around you!

Hentrich says "2014 is going to be an amazing year for us. We've just launched a completely new version of our mobile website, our main site continues to experience phenomenal growth, we are now adding the best national and entertainment news money can buy, and we have a number of other big enhancements in development that will be launched soon."

More like this: