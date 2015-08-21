As the area’s number one source for everything local, new expansion team highlights news, sports, features, business, flair, and more

ALTON - RiverBender.com has made some quite drastic changes over the past year and the company only hopes to continue on the growing path.

With the hire of Dan Brannan and Brittany Kohler last fall, RiverBender.com took a more journalistic approach and began covering news, events, sports and featuring local businesses and personalities. The change in content brought in more followers and overall viewership.

In December, RiverBender.com partnered with the Edwardsville School District and launched a sister website, EdGlenToday.com. EdGlenToday.com serves the same purpose as RiverBender.com, but for the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area.

Just a few months ago, RiverBender.com expanded their sales team to grip the businesses in the expanded areas and advance promotion.

RiverBender.com is now proud to announce the expansion of the Media Team.

The newest addition is SIUE student Madelaine Gerard. Madelaine started at RiverBender.com as a summer internship, which was required for her Mass Communications program. As the summer came near to an end, Owner and CEO John Hentrich took notice of the motivated contribution Gerard added to the team, and she enthusiastically took the offer to continue to work with RiverBender.com as a paid staff member. Born in Alton and residing in Wood River, Madelaine is very familiar with the area and her fluent journalism skills and passion for photography is just the flare the team desires. She is a Civic Memorial High School graduate.

“I am extremely excited about joining the staff at RiverBender.com/EdGlenToday.com,” Gerard said. “RiverBender.com is such an excellent news source around this area, and they are not afraid to be different. In this world where journalism is considered to be a dying art, RiverBender.com keeps the art alive in an amazing, functional format that is changing age needs.”

Gerard’s work ethic and outlook on the media trade fits right into the team’s mission with the same goal in mind, to continue growth and share the stories of the River Bend to the readers.

“RiverBender.com has always been one of my favorite sources of local news,” said Gerard. “The company has such a good grip on publishing relevant local stories in an excellent time frame, which makes it extremely difficult for some competitors to catch up. Being ahead of the game is innovative, and I am excited to be a part of that process.”

With progression in mind, RiverBender.com has made it an objective to focus on local sports more so than ever and the media team is determined to do just that.

To better develop the sports section, Granite City native Brent Feeney was hired to attend and cover sporting events in the area. Feeney is a seasoned reporter and has quite a background in journalism and sports writing. Feeney says his biggest moments in his career was the day he scored an exclusive interview with Michael Jordan when he was playing minor-league baseball and another time when he had the opportunity to interview Charles Duke, who walked on the moon as part of Apollo 16 crew in 1972.

“I got into sports writing because I've had a lifelong interest in sports, locally, nationally and internationally,” said Feeney. “I have a degree in journalism from Eastern Illinois (1988) and covered soccer, wrestling, swimming and men's track and field for the Daily Eastern News, plus I've covered all sorts of other sports in my career.”

Feeney travels all around the River Bend featuring athletes, consulting with coaches and interacting with fans. As a sports fan himself, Feeney says he enjoys his time working as a sports writer and hopes to continue his passion for the craft as long as he can.

“I think our plans for sports coverage for Riverbender and EdGlenToday is going to be cutting-edge,” said Feeney. “It's where media in general is going these days and I'm glad to be a part of it. I hope people will join us on the journey; it's going to be a fun ride.”

RiverBender.com welcomes and encourages internships to help students get experience in the work force before earning their degree and getting out into the work force. Intern John Hough is a journalism student at Missouri Baptist University and has contributed greatly to the sports section at RiverBender.com. Hough mainly focuses on the Carrollton area, although enjoys covering other schools as well. He is the son of Tom Hough, owner of each of the Carrollton Bank locations in Illinois and Missouri.

“I’m excited to be with RiverBender.com because it’s a great opportunity for myself to get recognized and start working in journalism as a college student,” said Hough. “I’ve been loving my time being a contributing writer to cover the Carrollton Hawks football, basketball and baseball teams, as well as getting to cover other schools.”

The sports team’s focus is to think outside of the box and not just cover the mainstream high school sports as many other publication do, but also intramural teams, recreational leagues and private sporting events as well. The team will also not forget the marching bands, cheerleaders, dancers affiliated with each of the teams.

“Last year was great and I am looking forward to this sports year with football coming up,” said Hough. “I’m looking forward to continue my work because it’s important to do what I can to bolster my resume in college and stay busy at the same time.”

The expansion of the media team means only one thing; that RiverBender.com is on the road to growth and prosperity and will continue to share feature articles on anything and everything in social media. With the many recent changes the company has underwent, the staff members are eager to ride the train and are looking forward to what the future holds.

“RiverBender.com is a progressive website and I can see why it is growing,” Hough said. “The Alton/Edwardsville area is a pretty big area in terms of population so it is great that the site can reach out to them and also people out in the country area.”

“I am extremely grateful for all that RiverBender.com has done for me this early into my career as a writer,” said Gerard. “I’m looking forward to working with a great team of writers, contributors, advertisers, web developers and videographers that Riverbender all have working in house.”

For those interested in joining RiverBender.com/EdGlenToday.com’s media team as an internship, contact Content Director Dan Brannan via e-mail at danbrannan@rverbender.com or by calling (618) 465-9850 ext.

Although the media team is growing, it is a small staff considering the reach. RiverBender.com/EdGlenToday.com is open to contributing writers. Those that have a passion for writing or have a blog they would like to share can submit their content to news@riverbender.com for consideration for publish. RiverBender.com will also accept movie reviews or restaurant critiques.

