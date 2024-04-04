ILLINOIS - RiverBender.com and Edglentoday.com will stream the Great North American Eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. People can watch the eclipse online, no special glasses are required.

Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com will have uninterrupted coverage from 12–3 p.m. on April 8. There will be a total solar eclipse for about four minutes around 2 p.m. In Alton, we will only be able to see a partial eclipse. The stream will show the total eclipse as the moon passes between the sun and the Earth.

This is a rare opportunity! After April 8, we won’t be able to see another total solar eclipse in the United States until Aug. 23, 2044.

To view the eclipse safely, you must wear special eclipse glasses. But the stream requires no such safety precautions. You can watch the entire eclipse from your home or workplace by logging onto RiverBender.com/Eclipse. Enjoy the show, and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments!

