ILLINOIS - RiverBender.com and Edglentoday.com will stream the Great North American Eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. People can watch the eclipse online, no special glasses are required.

Riverbender.com and Edglentoday.com will have uninterrupted coverage from 12–3 p.m. on April 8. There will be a total solar eclipse for about four minutes around 2 p.m. In Alton, we will only be able to see a partial eclipse. The stream will show the total eclipse as the moon passes between the sun and the Earth.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

This is a rare opportunity! After April 8, we won’t be able to see another total solar eclipse in the United States until Aug. 23, 2044.

To view the eclipse safely, you must wear special eclipse glasses. But the stream requires no such safety precautions. You can watch the entire eclipse from your home or workplace by logging onto RiverBender.com/Eclipse. Enjoy the show, and be sure to tell us what you think in the comments!

More like this:

Today - "Increasingly Rare": SIUE Prof Explains Why Total Solar Eclipse is a Big Deal

Mar 25, 2024 - Sky Spectacle: 12P/Pons-Brooks Comet to Dazzle During Eclipse

Mar 19, 2024 - Sen. Harriss’ District Office Giving Away Solar Eclipse Glasses

3 days ago - Carlinville Public Library Hosts "Eclipse 101:" Dazzling Photos, Safety Tips Part of Program  

Mar 11, 2024 - Make Illinois Your Home For The 2024 Total Solar Eclipse

 