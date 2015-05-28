We all know the frustrations of a slow running, jacked up computer. I don’t know about most of you, but the level of my (usually regulated) patience when it comes to a computer not cooperating with me is borderline craziness.

Sometimes I just want to give up and throw the darn thing out the window, knowing very well that I will regret it and have to save up and/or drop a wad to buy a brand new one. New computers range anywhere from a couple hundred to several thousand dollars and I have a lot of other things I could buy with that kind of money.

Thankfully, RiverBender Tech Center can help heal those outrageous emotions and save money from your pocket all at the same time.

Riverbender Tech Center can install what is called a Solid-State Drive (SSD) that will make your computer feel like a whole new piece of equipment.

The need for SSDs is an uprising technological advancement that is replacing the need for a hard drive. Actually, it literally replaces the hard drive in your computer, making it run much faster for higher performance. Computers are used for just about everything these days, so the need for a higher input/output performance is greater, hence the need for an SSD that gives you just that.

“It basically makes your old computer run a lot faster than the new laptop that you would buy,” said Jason Davis, RiverBender Tech Center Manager.

The durability and dependability of installing an SSD is enough in itself to have confidence in the investment.

“The great thing about this is that there are no moving parts with it anymore,” said Davis. “Since there are no moving parts, they don’t go bad. I have literally put in probably 400 of these and have had only one come back that has gone bad. Which, the number one thing that goes bad in a computer is the hard drive.”

When your computer gets to about 4 or 5 years old, it’s time to get a new one. Some people just throw away their old one and move on to a brand new computer, spending hundreds of unnecessary dollars.

The cost of installing a SSD generally runs $160, depending on the condition of your computer. The best part, 24 hours later your computer is as good as new, if not BETTER!

It’s a no brainer, save your sanity and bring your computer on down to RiverBender Tech Center and have the tech guys take a look. Coming in for advice is free, so why not?

